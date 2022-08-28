Pundit praises Klopp for his ‘touch of class’ moment during Liverpool’s defeat of Bournemouth

Jermaine Jenas has praised Jurgen Klopp for his ‘touch of class’ moment during Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth yesterday.

The Reds eased to victory against Scott Parker’s side and were unfortunate to not enter double figures against last season’s Championship runners-up.

Klopp therefore felt the need to almost console the former Fulham boss and offer him some words of enouragement – something which Jenas praised the German for.

“I thought this element here from Jurgen Klopp was a touch of class to be honest with you. He’d have been in that situation as a young manager himself and understand what Scott Parker is going through,” he told Match of the Day (via The Boot Room).

READ MORE: (Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outrageous passing ability on full display with audacious 40-yard ping to Mo Salah during Bournemouth clash

The Anfield outfit equalled the Premier League record for the largest victory and the Bournemouth boss admitted that he had sympathy for his players – the Cherries have now lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 16-0.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Bournemouth defeated Aston Villa on the opening day of the season but have now been heavily beaten by Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their last three league outings.

They are three of the more difficult games that the south coast outfit will face this season and their campaign won’t be judged on the results they pick up against the bigger sides, but to ship nine goals at any level is hard to accept.

Parker’s side host Wolves on Wednesday night and will look for a much improved performance to their one at Anfield whilst Liverpool welcome Newcastle to Merseyside.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go