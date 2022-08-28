(Video) What Thiago Alcantara did to Bobby Firmino during Bournemouth clash will have Liverpool fans in fits of laughter

Thiago Alcantara may currently be sidelined with a hamstring injury but that hasn’t stopped the Spain international from causing mischief amongst his teammates.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder was at Anfield yesterday watching Liverpool defeat Bournemouth 9-0 and as Bobby Firmino took his spot on Jurgen Klopp’s substitute bench following a dazzling display, our No. 6 decided to find his own form of entertainment.

Thiago was sat alongside Darwin Nunez, who’s currently in the process of serving a three-match suspension for a red card, and the pair were occupying seats behind the substitutes bench.

The Spaniard then decided to tickle our No. 9’s right ear leaving the Brazilian bemused and not knowing who the culprit was.

The former Hoffenheim man initially glanced at Nunez before realising that Thiago was the real person to blame.

It does appear that there’s great camaraderie amongst the squad and that will only bode well looking to the future.

