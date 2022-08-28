Trent Alexander-Arnold makes confident Fabio Carvalho admission following Bournemouth rout

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that Fabio Carvalho has the ‘world at his feet’ after the former Fulham youngster netted his first Liverpool goal in the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth yesterday.

The Lisbon-born teenager has now been introduced as a substitute in all four of the Reds’ Premier League games this season and netted a sumptuous volley in front of the Kop after replacing Harvey Elliott at half time.

Alexander-Arnold is hoping the 19-year-old can now ‘push further’ this season after an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

“He’s gelled well with the lads and he’s got the world at his feet,” said the Reds’ No.66 (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “I’m sure he’ll go on to do amazing things. For him it’s about pushing a place into the team and making an impact and today he’s bagged himself a goal.

“He’s built himself a really good foundation for this season so hopefully he can go on and push further.”

Carvalho does look like an extremely exciting talent – he came through the ranks at Fulham, as did Elliott, and both look like they can have big seasons for the Reds this term.

With his ability to operate as part of a midfield three or further forward as part of the attacking three, you’d have every right to expect Carvalho to earn his fair share of game time this season.

The way in which we performed against Bournemouth yesterday means it’s likely that Jurgen Klopp will opt for the same starting XI when we welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday.

He may therefore be asked to once again make an impact from the bench and let’s hope he can continue his impressive development at the club.

