‘Dreams do come true’ – Bobby Clark on making his Premier League debut for Liverpool in a 9-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis but that always presents opportunities to other players within the squad and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been Bobby Clark.

During our emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp was able to call upon the 17-year-old and handed the midfielder his Premier League debut at Anfield.

Following the game, the Newcastle-born teen wrote: ‘No feeling quite like this one making my Premier League debut in front of the best fans in the world at Anfield. Dreams do come true 🔴’.

It’s always a huge part of any player’s career, if they are lucky enough to do so, to make their debut in England’s highest tier and this will be a day that the former Newcastle United academy prospect will never forget.

In him and Stefan Bajcetic, our boss has been able to reward the hard work of two of our most talented youngsters and what better day to do it on – than during a historic and memorable victory.

Missing the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is never good news for a squad but someone will always be on hand to benefit from the misfortune of others.

Our boss will hope that he doesn’t need to call upon any academy players again this season but will always be happy to reward anyone for hard work and good performances in training.

You can view the Tweet by Clark via @Bobbylclark10 on Twitter:

No feeling quite like this one making my Premier League debut in front of the best fans in the world at Anfield. Dreams do come true 🔴 @LFC pic.twitter.com/QNFgeWxRXf — Bobby clark (@Bobbylclark10) August 27, 2022

