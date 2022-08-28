Liverpool have reached ‘verbal agreement’ with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham – report

Jude Bellingham has been the name on most Liverpool fans’ lips this summer, as we have reportedly been targeting him as our major midfield signing.

As reported by Football Insider, it seems as though the Reds may have now have made a big step forward in these negotiations: ‘Liverpool have a verbal ‘agreement’ with Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham and he could even sign in January, sources have told Football Insider.

‘Liverpool have been busy behind the scenes in recent months on having an agreement in place that could see Bellingham join as early as January of next year’.

READ MORE: ‘Never mind Henderson the footballer’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish sends heartfelt message to Jordan Henderson

It’s a major update in our supposed negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for the midfielder and will certainly get plenty of our supporters excited, in the hope that we secure our most coveted target.

If we could also secure a move as early as January, that would be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp as he has recently admitted that we are now back in the market for a midfield player.

Lining up the 19-year-old would be a major coup, whichever transfer window he does hopefully join the club in, and would also come with a major transfer fee too.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

If this move for the England international is completed in the next window, this may reduce the amount of money the club wants to spend in the final days of this one.

We are now hotly tipped to be bringing in a new player soon and so it will be interesting to see how this impacts the probably negotiations for the Birmingham-born player.

For now, we’ll wait and see what happens in what’s sure to be a year of similar stories about the former Birmingham City teen.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!