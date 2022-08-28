‘Never mind Henderson the footballer’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish sends heartfelt message to Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been an exemplary captain for Liverpool and another example of how much he understands the club and the city, was on show following the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.

After the full-time whistle, the skipper did his customary lap of honour and clapped all four sides of the stadium whilst proudly wearing a shirt in honour of Olivia Pratt-Korbel – who was tragically killed in the city this week.

Following this act of respect and leadership, Sir Kenny Dalglish took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Never mind Henderson the footballer, this says everything about Jordan the man. Jordan – you set an example to people all over the world. RIP Olivia. YNWA’.

The Sunderland-born midfielder’s former manager was right to make a special point of reminding everyone how important our No.14 is and his role as being captain of this great club, is not always an easy one.

Much has been made of some of his recent on-field displays but his performance against Scott Parker’s team was hugely impressive, as a footballer and as a man.

The 32-year-old is the perfect example to all young players and people of how you should carry yourself, he always ensures that he acts in a way that best represents us as a club.

Even when he does receive more than his fair share of criticism from some so-called fans, you never see him act in anything other than the right way.

Merseyside Police said anyone with information about the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel can contact them via social media or by calling 101.

You can view the Tweet by King Kenny for Henderson via @kennethdalglish on Twitter:

Never mind Henderson the footballer, this says everything about Jordan the man. Jordan – you set an example to people all over the world. RIP Olivia. YNWA https://t.co/k9mIQqM36S — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) August 27, 2022

