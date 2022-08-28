(Video) Journalist states that Bobby Firmino’s brilliant performance against Bournemouth could be bad news for Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez’s red card against Crystal Palace means that Bobby Firmino has been handed the chance to start again for Liverpool, one journalist believes that his brilliant performance against Bournemouth could affect the chances of our Uruguayan forward.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Darren Lewis from The Mirror said: “The interesting thing about Firmino’s performance yesterday is that Nunez will probably have been sitting at home thinking, ‘I wonder what happens now, for me, in the short-term?’.

“Had Nunez not been banned… he would have been playing, Firmino has been in a wretched run of form but yesterday he managed to get back into the groove”.

It’s an argument that makes some degree of sense, with our No.27 being faced with the prospect of having to fight for his place in Jurgen Klopp’s team again.

Following two goals and three assists in one afternoon’s work, the position is now the Brazilian’s to lose but we will always welcome healthy competition for places in the squad.

🗣 "Nunez would've probably been sitting at home thinking, I wonder what happens now."@MirrorDarren looks at the possibility of Nunez losing his starting role after Firmino's impressive display for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/V62wqouQ1Y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 28, 2022

