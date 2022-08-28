(Video) “Let’s see if the player changes his mind” – Fabrizio Romano’s update on Liverpool’s reported interest in Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool are now said to be back in the market for a new midfielder in the final days of this transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on one of the currently linked players – Frenkie de Jong.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said: “So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. There is no negotiation in progress as things stand.

“Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him.”

It’s not much of an update but does seem to show that we are certainly not in the driving seat for these negotiations at the moment and will have to move quickly if we want the Barcelona man at Anfield.

The 25-year-old will certainly be one of the most widely discussed players in the coming days, as he is still said to be wanted by ourselves, Chelsea, Manchester United and other clubs.

We’ll have to wait and see where the Dutchman ends this window.

