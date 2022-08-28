(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Robertson did to Trent right after Bournemouth thrashing

Liverpool were back to their best on Saturday afternoon as they thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield.

The Reds came into the clash off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this week and it was clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side were eager to put things right.

The Cherries simply couldn’t cope with the intensity at which the Merseysiders played and found themselves 5-0 down at half time.

Liverpool kept going after the interval and netted another four times, including a first Liverpool goal for Fabio Carvalho – the summer signing from Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the pick of the bunch, however, and it was clear at full-time that Andy Robertson wanted to show his affection for his teammate.

The pair are known for having a great relationship both on and off the pitch and it really was a heartwarming moment when the Scotsman grabbed the Scouser after the game and appeared to have a little joke with each other.

Our No. 26 also registered an assist during the game so it was a successful afternoon for our two full-backs.

