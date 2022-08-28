(Video) Watch Harvey Elliott’s brilliant first-half highlights that showcased the 19-year-old’s mercurial talents

Harvey Elliott has been handed plenty of first-team football already this campaign and his performance against Bournemouth was something truly special.

The 19-year-old was withdrawn at half-time due to a slight injury problem, making the sheer number of highlights available even more impressive from the childhood Red.

His goal will obviously be what the performance is best known for and it was some strike by our No.19, who was then very emotional as he dedicated the finish to his grandmother.

The former Fulham teen was also hugely impressive in many other aspects of his game and Jurgen Klopp has a star who will be a big part of our future.

