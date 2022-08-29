20-year-old Liverpool defender is ‘expected’ to leave the club ‘before Thursday’s deadline’ – report

Perhaps one of the hardest positions at Liverpool to try and break into is centre-back and that has been illustrated by one player’s seemingly imminent departure.

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘[Blackburn] Rovers are expected to secure the season-long loan signing of Sepp van den Berg before Thursday’s deadline’.

Sepp van den Berg had a successful loan period in the Championship last season and there has already been plenty of interest from clubs within the second tier this summer.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk admits that he “didn’t know” his 19-year-old teammate before he signed for the club but has been “really good”

Given that he is sat behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips (and possibly even Fabinho and Jordan Henderson) in the battle for a place in the heart of our defence – it would suggest the long-term future of our No.72 is elsewhere.

With the defender’s deal set to end in 2024, it may be worth allowing another loan spell to see whether there is a chance of him ever breaking into our squad.

However, if the opinion is already made that he doesn’t need to be at Anfield any more, then it may be best for him if a move away is confirmed and the next chapter of his career is started.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s probably taken this long for a loan move to be decided because of the current injury issues we have at the back, with the club probably waiting until the final moments to get a deal done for the Dutchman.

If this deal does come through, let’s hope it’s a successful one for all parties.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!