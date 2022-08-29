(Video) Liverpool’s relentless pressing at 6-0 up against Bournemouth proves how Jurgen Klopp’s side were hungry to put things right

There may still have been over 40 minutes of action still remaining but at 6-0 you would’ve forgave Liverpool for easing off slightly against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Instead, though, Jurgen Klopp’s players did the exact opposite.

The Reds were relentless and didn’t stop until the full-time whistle – the Kop even chanted ‘we want 10’ during the final few minutes of the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

READ MORE: (Video) Adorable clip of Carvalho & Elliott bromance on show will be a big hit with LFC fans

It was Klopp’s side at their very best playing beautiful attacking football and showing class and calmness when in possession and then hunger and determination when they didn’t have the ball.

But one clip from the 51st minute of action at Anfield on Saturday highlights how the Liverpool players were keen to put things right following on from their dismal display against Manchester United last Monday.

Scott Parker admitted that he had sympathy for his side following the game at the weekend and so did we – our pressing was as intense as ever and the Cherries simply couldn’t get out of their own half all afternoon.

We need more of the same against Newcastle on Wednesday to ensure that we pick up another huge three points!

Watch the clip of our pressing below via @H23football on Twitter: