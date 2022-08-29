(Video) Fabio Carvalho sends Bournemouth defender for the Echo with filthy skill during exciting second half display

Fabio Carvalho impressed during Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday and registered his first Premier League goal against the Cherries in what was a memorable afternoon for the teenager.

The former Fulham youngster replaced Harvey Elliott at half time at Anfield and was at the forefront of a lot of positive moves by Jurgen Klopp’s side during the second 45.

The Lisbon-born talent has now appeared as a substitute in all four of the Reds’ Premier League games this term and you’d expect that it won’t be long before he’s named in one of Klopp’s starting XIs.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah & Trent aim hilarious digs at LFC teammates in superb latest edition of ‘pass the phone’

Carvalho netted a stunning volley to put his side 8-0 up and he toyed with the Bournemouth defence on a number of occasions with this silky dribbling and intelligent movement.

One piece of skill in particular caught the eye against the south coast outfit when the No. 28 showed for the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold before allowing it to roll through his legs and bypassing the defender like he wasn’t there and going onto win his side a corner.

It certainly excited all inside Anfield and it’s fair to say that Liverpool supporters are excited by what they’ve seen from the Portugal U21 international so far.

He’ll be hoping to earn more minutes when we host Newcastle on Wednesday night.

You can catch the filthy piece of skill below via @H23football on Twitter: