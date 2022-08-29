‘Fits the bill’ – Liverpool told to sign 25-year-old midfielder who is ‘similar to Thiago’

Liverpool have been advised to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves by former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick.

Reds supporters have been calling for the club to sign a new midfielder this summer despite Jurgen Klopp insisting that he’s happy with the ‘size and strength’ of his squad.

Before Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, however, the German tactician admitted that he is now interested in signing a new midfielder before the closure of the transfer window on September 1.

Chadwick has suggested that the new arrival on Merseyside should be Portugal International Neves.

“They need to add options to that central midfield area with the injuries they’ve had this season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Ruben Neves fits the bill – he’s a top Premier League player and has shown that over a number of years now.

“He’s similar to Thiago in that he’s a fantastic passer of the ball, can play through the lines, and adds goals of course, with his incredible ability to score from outside the box.

READ MORE: Brighton set gigantic asking price for alleged Liverpool target Moises Caicedo – Jose Alberto Molestina

“He knows the Premier League inside out, he’s been here a long time now. You can see as well the success that Diogo Jota’s had since moving from Wolves to Liverpool, so you could see why that would be a good move.”

Neves, who has been captaining the Molineux outfit ever since Conor Coady departed for Wolves recently, scored a screamer as Bruno Lage’s side drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

He has the ability to play as a deeper holding midfielder but also has the skill and technique to operate further up the field.

His shooting ability is up there with the best in the league and his wide range of passing can also help unlock defences that like to sit in and camp on the edge of their own area.

The likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could potentially thrive off having the 25-year-old pulling the strings behind them.

With Neves having age on his side but also being an experienced Premier League player, he does certainly fit Liverpool’s transfer criteria and it will be interesting to see if we confirm our interest in the former FC Porto star.

When asked about his future recently, the Wolves No. 8 responded by saying ‘we’ll see what happens’ and admitted that he didn’t think he’d be at the West Midlands outfit this season.

Neves still has two years remaining on his current deal and it may therefore take a sizeable fee in order to make Wolves sell.

With Jude Bellingham expected to make the switch to Merseyside next season, we’ll just have to wait and see how much money the club are willing to splash on a midfielder this summer.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go