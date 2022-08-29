Borussia Dortmund director breaks silence on Jude Bellingham and where he thinks he will be “beyond 2023”

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham feels like the transfer saga that will never end and now the director of his current club has come out to provide his thoughts on the future of the England international.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sky90: “I hope that Jude Bellingham will stay at BVB beyond 2023. I can see he feels super comfortable with us”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB

‘BVB rejected multiple approaches for Bellingham this summer’.

Sebastian Kehl has provided this update and we can only assume that he is speaking his truth, the Bundelsiga side would like their star player to stay and feel like he is happy at the club.

The 19-year-old must be relatively happy there because there has been no signs that he is attempting to force a move away from Borussia Dortmund, after confirmation that he wouldn’t leave this summer because of the earlier transfer of Erling Haaland.

Playing in the top division in Germany for a club as prestigious as the one that plays its home games in the Signal Iduna Park, is certainly not a punishment for any footballer.

The Birmingham-born midfielder will continue to be linked with a move to Anfield for the next few transfer windows and all this quote really shows is, we will need a considerable fee in order to lure him away from his current home.

Fingers crossed we can get a deal sorted and see the talents of the former Birmingham City teen, being deployed by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

