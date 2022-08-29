Brighton set gigantic asking price for alleged Liverpool target Moises Caicedo – Jose Alberto Molestina

Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly set an asking price of around £100m for the services of highly-rated midfielder Moises Caicedo.

This update comes courtesy of Ecuadorian journalist Jose Alberto Molestina on Twitter amid Liverpool’s ongoing efforts to land a new addition to their midfield department ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

Sobre Moisés Caicedo y su futuro pude conocer lo siguiente:

– Brighton no lo va a vender en esta temporada, es FUNDAMENTAL para el proyecto de temporada 2022-2023

– Su cotización ronda los £100.000.000

– Esperan que haga un gran mundial (al igual que Pervis y Jeremy) No se mueve pic.twitter.com/ShObxa1UDe — José Alberto Molestina E. (@jamolestina) August 29, 2022

Graham Potter’s men are understandably not keen on the prospect of losing the 20-year-old this year, particularly so close to 1st September.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men in an impossible position, if the claim is to be believed, with the Reds’ recruitment team sure to turn its attention to other potential targets.

Konrad Laimer is another such option who has earned links with us in recent times after the German tactician confirmed a transfer u-turn in light of our significant injury list in the middle of the park.

Reports have surfaced suggesting a £25m bid could be enough to prise the 25-year-old Austrian away from RB Leipzig, though a further transfer at this stage of the window is looking increasingly unlikely unless the club is prepared to fork out a premium.