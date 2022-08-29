Fabrizio Romano confirms Jude Bellingham has been approached by two Premier League clubs this summer – one is Liverpool

Many Liverpool supporters may think that Jude Bellingham’s eventual arrival at Anfield is a foregone conclusion but it seems as though we are not the only Premier League club in for the midfielder.

‘According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, both Chelsea and Liverpool made an approach to sign Bellingham this summer.

‘Dortmund have never considered allowing Bellingham to leave the club, but Romano does expect multiple clubs to be in the race to sign him next summer, if Dortmund allow him to move’.

It will perhaps be positive news that we are one of the two English clubs to have made an approach to Borussia Dortmund but it’s never good to hear that there is competition.

We should still be confident that Jurgen Klopp can convince the 19-year-old to move to Merseyside and FSG to spend the necessary money needed to complete a possible transfer.

Competition will mean that we may have to pay more money to get the Birmingham-born teen and with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante entering the final year of their Stamford Bridge deals, the London club will be looking to strengthen too.

With Erling Haaland leaving for Manchester City this summer, a move from the Bundesliga club has become much more difficult and they will be looking for a sizeable fee for one of Europe’s most coveted youngsters.

Given our ageing midfield and the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita entering the final year of their deals too, it seems as though we have selected our man – now we need to ensure we get him.

Whether that is in the next few days, January or next summer – it’s certainly not going to be easy to make this deal go our way but fingers crossed we can make it happen.

