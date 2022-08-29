(Image) Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold meet basketball legend Steve Kerr at Liverpool training

There are some people that can almost become bigger than their sport and with the list of accolades that Steve Kerr has, he could argue to be one of those men.

The famous basketball player for the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era and current coach of the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, has been pictured with some Liverpool players.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mo Salah uploaded an image of himself, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside the American and used the caption: ‘With a basketball legend!’.

The 56-year-old has already declared ties with the club in the past, even quoting Jurgen Klopp in one of his own post-match press conferences a few years ago:

Turn the volume on and watch the great Steve Kerr speak about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/aieM4qsHxJ — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 19, 2020

We also know that our No.66 is a big fan of the sport, referencing one of the players coached by the man he met – Steph Curry – several times last season.

Images of our No.4 meeting Tacko Fall went viral several years ago too, with our defender looking tiny next to the 7’6″ Senegalese former Boston Celtics player.

Clips of the Egyptian King playing the sport were also shared widely but perhaps not for the reasons that he wanted, proving to be a lot more clinical in front of goal, rather than a net!

It would have been interesting to see what the four men were talking about but it would have been a real thrill for our lads to have been able to spend time with such a legend of his own sport.

You can view the image via @MoSalah on Twitter:

With a basketball legend! pic.twitter.com/NVMLOvtvCf — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 28, 2022

