“Let’s see what happens” – Ruben Neves responds to rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are publicly in the hunt for a midfielder in the final days of this transfer window and one of the reported targets is Ruben Neves.

Speaking with The Times after his latest game with Wolves, the Portuguese midfielder was asked about his future and said: “Well, let’s see what happens… If you ask me at the end of last season I would have said to you, ‘I will leave’ but I’m still here, so we never know what’s going to happen.”

It was quite a strange response from the 25-year-old and if you were a fan of his team, it certainly wouldn’t fill you with confidence that he was going to remain at the club following the start of September.

We all know that Jurgen Klopp calling a player can make a big difference to see if they would like to join our club and this is certainly the words of a player who doesn’t seem too hard to convince.

Scoring at Molineux Stadium against Newcastle United was a perfect way to show anyone who was watching that he certainly has the talents to play at a team higher up the league and he could well be the man that we move for.

If Jude Bellingham is our main target for next summer then the former Porto man, although certainly not being available to sign on a particularly low fee, could be the better cheaper alternative to bridge the gap to next season.

Proven Premier League experience should mean that he could also settle straight into the dressing room and would surely have plenty to talk to Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez about.

There’s going to be plenty of stories about us and midfielders in the coming days and so this is certainly one worth keeping an eye on.

