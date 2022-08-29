Liverpool have removed their pinned Tweet from the club’s Twitter account which is getting some supporters excited

With around three days remaining in the Premier League’s transfer window and Jurgen Klopp confirming we are in the market for a midfielder, Liverpool removing their pinned Tweet is certainly something that will get our supporters excited.

Of course, it could mean very little and with our third kit still yet to be announced – there are a host of reasons as to why the club would want to see the pinned Tweet removed.

For anyone outside of the social media world, this means that the club are about to select a new Tweet that will be the first one they want supporters to see and it’s normally one that will gather a huge amount of interaction from supporters – such as a new signing.

There are plenty of players linked with a move to Anfield but nothing concrete as of yet but, given the secrecy around Mo Salah’s new contract earlier in the summer, there is always a chance the club has some news that we don’t know about.

This could also be the time that we announce another contract extension with the likes of Naby Keita and Bobby Firmino also in the final year of their current deals.

It doesn’t have to mean something but whenever a big news story is about to break, the club will remove a pinned Tweet in anticipation of what could happen.

This time of the year is often about reading between the lines, we’re putting two and two together and allowing you to try and find what that equals.

Liverpool have removed their pinned Tweet 👀 #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 29, 2022

