Newcastle United could be without up to six players for their trip to Anfield as Eddie Howe suffers his own injury crisis

Liverpool went into the game with Bournemouth having 10 players ruled out of the game and Newcastle United are now also having a similarly large injury crisis.

Fans of both teams will be waiting for updates from their respective managers to see how many people will be ruled out for the match but it appears that Eddie Howe could be without up to six players for the game.

Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Bruno Guimaraes, Emil Krafth (knee) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) all appear to be ruled out for the match at Anfield, with the latter being the most likely to feature.

READ MORE: (Image) Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold meet basketball legend Steve Kerr at Liverpool training

Then there is the Magpies’ latest signing Alexander Isak, who is still awaiting international clearance to see if he will be able to play against the Reds.

Given their financial influx, the team from the North East have much raised expectations already in this campaign and they will be hoping for a positive result in Merseyside.

Injuries for both teams may have hampered preparations but given our 9-0 win in the last outing, there should be plenty of optimism and confidence within the squad for this match.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

There’s no such thing as an easy game in the Premier League though and Jurgen Klopp will be out to ensure that we don’t think the match will be a foregone conclusion.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!