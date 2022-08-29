Reported Liverpool midfield transfer target admits it’s ‘crazy’ to have interest from ‘big clubs’

Liverpool have been linked with so many midfielders of late and these rumours have led to one reported target commenting on the links attaching him with a move to Anfield.

Speaking to Danish news outlet Bold, Celtic star Matt O’Riley said: “I’m really happy to be at the club, where we will also play in the Champions League, which I’m really looking forward to. That’s huge.‎ I’m surprised by the interest from those clubs, so it’s crazy to think about if something were to happen.

“But if it doesn’t get more concrete, then that’s just news to me. ‎So I’m conscious and have heard about the interest from some of the big clubs, but I have to admit it’s not something that I think much about”.

These comments suggest that the 21-year-old is surprised by the interest and with him suggesting that the links are ‘crazy’, that points toward the idea that he wouldn’t be against a move to Anfield.

It’s important to note that the midfielder is not just being linked with ourselves but also the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and many more.

However, if Jurgen Klopp does decide to pick up the phone and speak to the former MK Dons player – it’s hard to think that he could turn down the advances of our boss.

Given a likely transfer fee of around £20 million, this would be a move that is a lot more likely to be financed by FSG and would mean that we could bolster our depleted midfield options.

With just days remaining of the window, we would have to move quickly in order to get a deal over the line and so this may be something that is worth keeping an eye on.

It’s going to be a busy final few days of this summer’s transfer window!

