(Video) Adorable clip of Carvalho & Elliott bromance on show will be a big hit with LFC fans

Teenage Liverpool stars Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott will never forget Saturday’s 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

The 19-year-olds both found the back of the net against the Cherries with two stunning strikes in either half and they’re showing that the future is bright.

The pair both came through the ranks at Fulham and have such a strong relationship both on and off the pitch and their bromance was showcased further following our win on Saturday.

England U21 international Elliott scored his first ever Premier League goal and doubled Liverpool’s lead with a delightful effort inside six minutes before being replaced at half time as a precaution by Carvalho.

The Lisbon-born youngster looked sharp during the second half and scored his first goal for the club with a wonderful volley in front of the Kop.

And as Elliott was undertaking a post-match interview following the game, his teammate was captured waiting for him to finish his media duties – it’s almost like they’re joined at the hip!

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that our No. 19 was only replaced at half time due to the fact that we were 5-0 up and he could afford to rest him ahead of the visit of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Carvalho has been introduced as a substitute in all four Premier League games so far this season and the way in which he settles into the game quickly and looks like a seasoned pro at such a young age means it may not be long before we see him in the starting XI.

You can watch the clip of the pair below via @redRiveraa on Twitter: