(Video) Liverpool staff member smashes Anfield shutter after forgetting bike on his roof

Everyone attached with Liverpool was ecstatic after we recorded an emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth but one member of staff was brought back down to earth, very quickly.

Although the players are all afforded the luxury of being driven around in the club’s coach, many other club officials drive their own cars out of the car park that’s situated inside the stadium.

One of these people are first-team operations manager Ray Haughan and his post-match smiles quickly changed after he was recorded leaving the stadium.

With the shutter slowly rising upon his exit, it was clear that he had forgotten about the bike on top of the car as he then crashed into the barrier.

It looked like some considerable damage to the shutter and the car, with the head-in-hands reaction of the driver best summing up the events.

You can watch the video if Haughan crashing into the shutter via @clee_lf on Twitter:

