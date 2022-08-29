(Video) Robertson & Nunez trying to break language barrier in training will have Liverpool fans in bits

Liverpool are preparing for the visit of Newcastle on Wednesday night and although Darwin Nunez will once again be suspended for the tie, the Uruguayan has been training alongside the squad and attempting to communicate to the best of his ability.

The 23-year-old arrived from Benfica earlier this summer and as well as being challenged with the task of adapting to life in the Premier League, he’s also having to learn English and adapt to a completely new culture to the one that he was accustomed to in Portugal.

Our No. 27 was involved in a training round rondo at the AXA Training Centre earlier today and after playing a pass to Andy Robertson and catching the Scotsman unaware, the pair hilariously tried to communicate and explain which one of them had made a mistake.

The Uruguay international appears to have settled in well at the club despite seeing red for head butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen on match day two and once he completes his three match ban against Newcastle on Wednesday, he’ll be back available for the Merseyside Derby at the weekend.

Not a bad game to have as your first one back so let’s hope we’re heading into the clash at Goodison Park fresh off the back of another victory.

You can watch the hilarious clip below via @annabelfc_ on Twitter:

Robbo and Darwin trying to communicate has me dead 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KRy5a1LwyF — annabel ☦︎︎☽ (@annabelfc_) August 29, 2022