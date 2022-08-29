(Video) Salah & Trent aim hilarious digs at LFC teammates in superb latest edition of ‘pass the phone’

The last time that some of the Liverpool squad took part in a ‘pass the phone’ game there were a number of hilarious moments and the same can now be said for the club’s second edition of the game.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are just some of the stars involved in the activity this time around with the Egyptian King and our No. 66 aiming some hilarious digs at their teammates.

Our No. 11 decides to pass the phone to someone that he always ‘beats at tennis’ whilst Alexander-Arnold passed the phone to his teammate ‘that loves his hair the most’.

It does appear that all of the squad get along so well and there’s some great camaraderie amongst the group.

That can only bode well for the future with the lads having such a strong relationship both on and off the pitch.

Watch the clip below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter: