Virgil van Dijk admits that he “didn’t know” his 19-year-old teammate before he signed for the club but has been “really good”

The amount of time that footballers dedicate to their own craft, it’s perhaps not too much of a surprise to hear that Virgil van Dijk had not heard of one of his newer teammates before this campaign.

Speaking with the media following our 9-0 victory over Bournemouth (via The Daily Mail), the 31-year-old highlighted the performance of two players: “I’m very impressed with both of them [Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott]. Harvey showed before his injury [last season] and now he’s showing the same stuff as before.

“I’ve been impressed with Fabio as well. I didn’t know him before he came but I think he can be really good for us as a club as well.”

Both teenagers have impressed when Jurgen Klopp has called upon them in this campaign already and that was perhaps best illustrated by the goals they both scored during the emphatic victory over Scott Parker’s team.

Both being 19-years-old, both having come from Fulham, both playing in the centre of midfield but also being adept as part of a front three and both playing 45 minutes each in our latest Anfield game before both scoring – there’s little surprise they are both so often compared.

For our newest signing of the duo though, it’s fair to say that he wasn’t on the radar of many Liverpool fans (or indeed players) this time last year.

Given our midfield injuries at present, the Portuguese youth player has really had to step up quickly but has done little wrong in his cameos to date.

Our No.4 certainly wasn’t the only one who hadn’t heard of the talented teen before he signed but it won’t be long before everyone is aware of him and for all the right reasons.

