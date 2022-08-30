Garth Crooks reckons Liverpool finally found Mane replacement during Bournemouth clash

Garth Crooks has suggested that Luis Diaz could very well be the man well-suited to the tall task of replacing Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

The commentator came to such a conclusion after watching the Colombian’s dazzling display against Bournemouth at the weekend.

“His first headed goal was absolutely superb and the second just as good,” the former Tottenham man wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“Against Bournemouth, Diaz wasn’t only finding the net; he also looked an integral part of the production on the Anfield stage.

“For the first time I got the impression the Colombian might fill the vacuum left by Sadio Mane’s departure.”

The former FC Porto man has started his first full season in the English top-flight superbly, amassing three goals in four Premier League appearances.

When discussing a potential replacement for our former Senegalese speedster, it can be difficult to pin down what a genuine replacement looks like given that the now Bayern Munich star had enjoyed a positional shift to the centre of the front-three last term.

Theoretically, on that basis, £64m signing, Darwin Nunez, should be considered the ‘Mane replacement’.

In a traditional sense, of course, we can understand what Crooks is getting at, though from a purely performance-based perspective we could argue that the 25-year-old has more than shown he is capable of filling the ex-Southampton man’s rather sizeable boots.

