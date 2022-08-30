German journalist provides update on latest links between Liverpool and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer

Liverpool are leaving it very late if we are to move for a midfielder in the current transfer window and one of the latest players to be linked, is Konrad Laimer.

The RB Leipzig player’s name was rebounding around social media recently and one German journalist has now provided an update on the reported links between ourselves and the player.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg replied to a Tweet that stated the midfielder could be joining us and said: “The quotes you have shown today were old. Mintzlaff did not say this in the last hours. Laimer will stay in Leipzig this window. RB won’t let him go”.

The quotes in question came from CEO Oliver Mintzlaff and suggested that the 25-year-old would be open for a move away from the club, after interest from Bayern Munich and other teams.

Instead, these quotes have now been said to not be true and more importantly – this Tweet was said in reply to links that Jurgen Klopp would be able to sign the Austrian this summer.

It seems as though this is yet another midfield option that has been ruled out, with the club now leaving it very late before signing a new player in this window.

Given that we have a game against Newcastle United on the horizon too, the man hours that can be dedicated to getting a move completed – are quickly dwindling.

You can view the update on Laimer via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

The quotes you have shown today were old. Mintzlaff did not say this in the last hours. Laimer will stay in Leipzig this window. RB won’t let him go. — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2022

