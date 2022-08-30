Richarlison tells Didi Hamann to ‘cry more’ after Tottenham man accused of ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

Didi Hamann was not in the slightest bit impressed by Richarlison’s showboating during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian international didn’t take the criticism well online, however, responding with ‘cry more’ on Twitter.

Cry more 😢 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2022

The former Everton man had been caught juggling the ball during the encounter with Steve Cooper’s promoted outfit – an action the ex-Red suggested should have earnt the attacker a booking.

To be completely fair, it’s the kind of showboating that would probably go down quite well at Anfield if a Liverpool player had attempted to waste time to ensure a win, though we can certainly understand the frustration around it from an opposition perspective.

Even though Richarlison is far from being a popular figure on the red half of Merseyside, the idea that players should be booked for showboating is perhaps going a step too far.

It’s a suggestion we can’t see the FA being keen to implement any time soon – let’s put it that way!

