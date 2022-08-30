Richarlison tells Didi Hamann to ‘cry more’ after Tottenham man accused of ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

Didi Hamann was not in the slightest bit impressed by Richarlison’s showboating during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian international didn’t take the criticism well online, however, responding with ‘cry more’ on Twitter.

The former Everton man had been caught juggling the ball during the encounter with Steve Cooper’s promoted outfit – an action the ex-Red suggested should have earnt the attacker a booking.

To be completely fair, it’s the kind of showboating that would probably go down quite well at Anfield if a Liverpool player had attempted to waste time to ensure a win, though we can certainly understand the frustration around it from an opposition perspective.

Even though Richarlison is far from being a popular figure on the red half of Merseyside, the idea that players should be booked for showboating is perhaps going a step too far.

It’s a suggestion we can’t see the FA being keen to implement any time soon – let’s put it that way!

