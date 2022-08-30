Jurgen Klopp calls out Liverpool fans who are “active on social media” and asks them to “stop” doing something that’s annoying him

Social media can be something brilliant but more often than not, and especially when it comes to football and Liverpool, it becomes a place that causes more harm than good – the latter being something Jurgen Klopp appears to agree with.

The German addressed the media ahead of our next game against Newcastle United and was asked about our possible pursuit of a new midfielder.

The 55-year-old said (via Paul Gorst): “There’s still time but when it’s over, whether someone signs or not, I am really happy as it’s over and we can just focus on the squad we have. Face the situations we have together.

“Our fans are active on social media so they can stop doing that. We have a good football team.”

It’s understandable that some supporters are so eager for our team to improve and think that by purchasing a midfielder, we will have a much greater chance of winning silverware in this campaign.

However, the discussions online then quickly turn sour – you have to be pro or anti FSG and there’s no possible way of sitting on the fence.

Both sides have reams of statistics and it leaves the more neutral minded fans being put off even wanting to share their opinions, before things get nasty in their comments.

Even our boss is seeing this and he doesn’t interact online, but these horrible arguments and point scoring accounts do get so many people down.

Following a disappointing result or even the possible end of a transfer window with no new signing, it’s not even worth checking Twitter because the conversations are depressing.

If we could all be a little more reasonable and kind online, it would be a much better place to be.

