Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update on four players as his treatment room finally begins to empty out

Liverpool faced Bournemouth with 10 players ruled out of the match but Jurgen Klopp has been able to provide some good news, in his latest press conference.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Curtis Jones and Joel Matip were pictured taking part in Monday afternoon’s session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Newcastle United in midweek.

‘Meanwhile, Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are also continuing to make encouraging progress with their rehabilitation.

‘Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Klopp said: “I think Diogo can train from Thursday on and Thiago I think slightly later, so we will see.

‘”Calvin is getting closer, Caoimh I saw now only walking outside going for normal goalkeeper training. So yeah, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, definitely.”‘.

Seeing Curtis Jones and Joel Matip back in training will be a huge boost for the rest of the squad and now seeing that the rest of the lads aren’t too far off – will be another huge boost.

Each day that a player returns to the grass will be a positive day for everyone and we will all be hoping that it’s not too long before we have a fully clean bill of health.

It’s a little worrying that we still haven’t had a time frame on the comebacks of Naby Keita, Ibou Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain though and we can only hope they are all not out for too long.

The lack of update on the trio can only suggest that is the case though and we will just have to keep everything crossed in the meantime.

Having Calvin Ramsay back will be great too, as he can hopefully begin to mirror the job achieved by Kostas Tsimikas and be able to provide both cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now we just have to hope no more players get any problems and we can put these injuries behind us.

