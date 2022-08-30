‘Let me say it like this…’ – Klopp admits FSG frustration amid Liverpool’s late midfield transfer pursuit

Jurgen Klopp cut the image of a manager mostly content with his lot at Anfield despite the club’s ongoing injury struggles in the middle of the park, emphasising that he would be happy with his squad if no further incomings were arranged.

That being said, the German tactician did admit in his pre-match presser, in comments relayed on Twitter by Goal’s Neil Jones, that he felt the club’s owners, FSG, could ‘risk a bit more’ in the transfer market when necessary.

Klopp asked if he feels he's been backed by Liverpool's owners "Yeah. Let me say it like this; from time to time I'd be ready to risk a bit more. But I don't decide that. It's fine. We have a great team."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 30, 2022

Liverpool remain keen on bringing in one final name before the market draws to a close on Thursday, though complications could very well prevent any further business taking place.

Klopp’s relationship with John W. Henry and Co. is far from being fraught – after all, the two have partnered well to such an extent that the long sought after Premier League title was returned to Merseyside, in addition to a first Champions League since 2005.

That being said, we’ve often been accused of failing to strengthen at the most opportune moments and a failure to address a significant injury crisis in midfield has raised further questions from fans around FSG’s regime.

As Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker so early in the campaign serves to illustrate, of course, things could be far worse for the club – a point the manager made in support of the Englishman following his departure from the Cherries in the wake of a humiliating 9-0 defeat at Anfield.

