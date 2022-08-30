Klopp admits Liverpool are targetting a few names for midfield two days before window closes

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool remain in hot pursuit of a new midfielder ahead of the close of the summer transfer window at 11pm Thursday, admitting that ‘there a few who are right’.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Echo’s Paul Gorst who relayed the German’s comments from his pre-Newcastle press conference as he noted the complications standing in the way of a potential deal being struck.

Klopp on the window: "Are we after a midfielder? Ish…closer we get to last minute…more like [they don't]. I couldn't [give you a name]. It's difficult because for sure there a few who are right but there are diff issues, at clubs who don't want to sell, that's how it is." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 30, 2022

Multiple midfield options touted as prospective targets have been effectively ruled out as the clock ticks down on the transfer market, with Konrad Laimer understood to be out of the question as RB Leipzig have no intention of selling despite there only being a year left on the 25-year-old’s contract.

Having made a u-turn so late in the window, there’s no question that Klopp has handed our recruitment team quite the challenge with two days left to go in the window.

Knowing that we’re particularly keen on addressing our injury concerns in the middle of the park will certainly hand an advantage to any potential club in negotiations that take place, to further complicate matters.

At the very least, it seems that key men out look set to return to the squad soon – if we can hold out for a few weeks – and a repeat of such an injury crisis would have to be considered extremely unfortunate.

