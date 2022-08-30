Liverpool likely mystery English club that attempted last-minute transfer hijack for PL rival’s new 11-goal midfielder – report

Liverpool’s list of missed midfield targets is either impeccably long or impeccably short depending on the fan in question.

After responding to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas’ comments to beINSports on Lucas Paqueta’s move to West Ham on Twitter, Jose Enrique has perhaps helped to highlight that the Brazilian may very well have attracted a late move from the Reds prior to his switch to West Ham.

Following prior updates from Athletic journalists, it would seem more likely than not that Jurgen Klopp’s men were the interested party in question – though Empire of the Kop cannot confirm this for certain.

If this is true and west ham can beat us signing players because we don't want to spend is a joke pic.twitter.com/1rVce2hgh9 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 30, 2022

The German tactician has noted that we remain very much on the hunt for another midfield star, though the financial reality of conducting business at this late stage in the window does add a layer of complication to any potential deal.

Given how limited the pool of available options appears to be at this stage of the window, we’d be surprised to see an appropriate midfield signing identified and, critically, acquired before the deadline.

Still, with Klopp having confirmed injury return dates for the likes of Thiago Alcantara as Curtis Jones makes it back to team training, it’s perhaps a concern that will soon be resolved on its own.

