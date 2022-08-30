(Image) Liverpool’s third Nike kit allegedly leaked on FIFA 23

Liverpool’s third kit has allegedly been leaked on FIFA 23 ahead of its official release.

A shirt with a predominantly dark green design and red cut was spotted on Jordan Henderson’s gaming persona, which was supposed to be part of the full version of the video game in question (released a month earlier on Xbox, according to @TheAnfieldAlert).

If accurate it would appear to give credence to an earlier leaked version of the Nike-produced shirt worn by an ASOS model back in mid-June.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @EASPORTSFIFA [via @TheAnfieldAlert]: