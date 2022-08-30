NBA coach Steve Kerr admits that seeing Mo Salah and saying “that’s my guy!”, made him a “Liverpool fan ever since”

Mo Salah is a world icon and his presence at Liverpool has meant that a lot of people have become supporters of our club, including NBA coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking with our club’s website, the man who has just led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship discussed what made him a fan of our club.

The 56-year-old said: “I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago and I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him.

“I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school.

“I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said, ‘That’s my guy!’ I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool I said, ‘OK, that’s my team!’ So, I’ve been a Liverpool fan ever since.”

It really is amazing to hear about the pull of our Egyptian King and his influence on football as a whole, with people who don’t necessarily have a team or even liking the sport – looking out for our results because of him.

The American knows that in Steph Curry, his team have a player than can be such a pull to outside supporters that they support the team that he coaches.

It’s certainly not at the point that our No.11 transcends the club but his reach is incredible and will only benefit us, in terms of shirt sales and general reach of the club.

As much as some local supporters are not always the biggest fans of us having supporters from outside of the city, it’s really important to have them in order to maintain our place as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

