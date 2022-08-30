Newcastle United’s £63m man has up to ’75 minutes before kick-off’ to see if he can make his debut at Anfield

Liverpool are set to host Newcastle United with both clubs going through somewhat of an injury crisis at present, as well as several other players racing to be available for the match.

One of these is new signing Alexander Isak whom Eddie Howe has provided an update on, with the Swedish international still waiting on his work permit.

Facing the media ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield (via BBC Sport), The 44-year-old said: “I still don’t know [if Isak can play], I desperately hope so. We’re in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp calls out Liverpool fans who are “active on social media” and asks them to “stop” doing something that’s annoying him

“The cut off is 75 minutes before kick-off so it could go down to the wire.”

That fine of a deadline means it’s highly likely the 22-year-old will make the trip to Merseyside and then the Magpies will be able to find out if he is granted permission to play.

As there are expected to be up to six players ruled out for the team from the North East for the game, it’s going to be a late struggle to decide which team to play against us.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

This will certainly affect their preparations for the match and let’s hope this results in us having a greater chance of claiming all three points.

We certainly don’t have a much better position in terms of available players but at least our boss has a degree of certainty over which players will and won’t be available.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!