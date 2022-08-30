(Video) Footage emerges of Nunez & United new boy Antony squaring up to each other at old clubs

Antony’s big-money move to Manchester United has inspired a great deal of excitement amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

One Red Devil fan even found the time to dig into the Brazilian’s history with another summer signing, though one made by the club’s arch rivals Liverpool, in Darwin Nunez with the pair having previously clashed during their time at Ajax and Benfica respectively.

Add on top the charged nature of a meeting between the Reds and Erik ten Hag’s men and one can only imagine the sparks that could fly.

Though, this time, the pressure will be on our Uruguayan international not to repeat his foolish antics during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and keep a cool head for the rest of the campaign.

