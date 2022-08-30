Pundit highlights ’cause for concern’ following Liverpool’s 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield

Any team winning 9-0 is quite likely to have little amount of concern over their performance, however one pundit has highlighted that for Liverpool – following our emphatic win over Bournemouth.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks selected four players to feature in his Premier League team of the week: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz.

However, it was during his reasoning for selecting our No.66 that the strange claim about our performance came: ‘Of the nine goals scored against the Cherries, the one rifled in from 25 yards by Trent Alexander-Arnold was, by far and away, the best.

‘Liverpool looked a happy team again after this victory, but they are not the team they were in 2020 and they know it – and that must be a cause for concern’.

The start of our campaign has been far from perfect and Jurgen Klopp would have been somewhat concerned to see us enter the fourth match of the season without a win.

Nevertheless, to then try and turn a victory as huge and historic as the one against Scott Parker’s side was, into a negative – is a strange take on the match.

We were highly successful during the 2019/20 title winning season but to say we are not that team any more does seem a little harsh or at most – an ill-timed comment.

Worries have been high because of the early season performances but we can use this win as a springboard to show that we are back to our best and can challenge the form we saw four seasons ago.

