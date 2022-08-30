Transfer roundup: the latest on Liverpool links to Sander Berge, Moises Caicedo, Ruben Neves, Konrad Laimer and Leandro Paredes

Liverpool are said to be in the market for a new midfielder and with just days remaining of the summer transfer window, there has been an update on our links to Sander Berge, Moises Caicedo, Ruben Neves, Konrad Laimer and Leandro Paredes.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Sander Berge – Liverpool are eyeing a shock swoop for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before Thursday’s transfer deadline (Daily Mail, August 30); Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United midfielder Berge ahead of the deadline (Daily Mirror, August 29).

‘Moises Caicedo – Liverpool are said to have tabled a £42 million ($49m) bid for Brighton star Moises Caicedo, but have been informed that will only buy his boots. (GOAL, August 30).

READ MORE: German journalist provides update on latest links between Liverpool and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer

‘Ruben Neves – Liverpool have seen their hopes of landing Neves before Thursday’s transfer deadline dashed after Wolves manager Bruno Lage said he is “99 per cent” sure the Portuguese midfielder will stay at Molineux this summer (Daily Express, August 29); Liverpool have been warned they will have to stump up £100m if they want to sign Wolves’ midfield maestro Neves (Sunday Express, August 28).

‘Konrad Laimer – Liverpool still have the opportunity to move for RB Leipzig’s Laimer after reports the Austrian will not be moving to Bayern Munich (Sunday Express, August 28).

‘Leandro Paredes – Liverpool are considering an attempt to hijack Juventus’ move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Paredes according to a report in Argentina (August 27)’.

These are all just the reports from the past seven days and a selection of them at that, with Jurgen Klopp’s side being linked to countless numbers of players of late.

Most of these links seem far from concrete and close to completion though and it may start to seem that we could miss out on a midfielder this summer.

Perhaps the boss publicly stating that we were in the market for a new player could have backfired, as teams will now only raise their prices because of the short amount of time remaining in the window.

Sander Berge is a name we have heard several times in this window, seeing as he is playing in the Championship too – it may be easier to convince him of a move and for it to happen relatively cheaply.

Moises Caicedo seems to be a player that we would need to pay a huge amount of money for and, although it looks like we are admirers of his, that’s something we’re highly unlikely to do.

Ruben Neves seemed to be keen on a move to Anfield when he was asked about his future but his manager’s claims seem to contradict that, this one is also likely to be very expensive too.

Konrad Laimer has already been all but ruled out by the German press, although there have been many conflicting reports on him.

Finally, Leandro Paredes has probably been the least linked name here but with a move to Juventus already on the cards – our name has probably just been used to raise the price in the negotiations with PSG.

Of these, the Sheffield United man seems the most likely but it’s certainly far from completion.

It’s starting to get a little worrying but there’s still time on the clock, let’s see if any of these men end up at Anfield – or anyone at all.

