(Video) “You never know” – Graham Potter responds to rumours linking Moises Caicedo with a possible move to Liverpool

Not for the first time in this window, Moises Caicedo has been heavily linked with a possible move to Liverpool – so much so Graham Potter has been asked to respond to the rumours.

Speaking with the media (via Sky Sports) the Brighton boss said: “It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level. As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.

“But we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is why we don’t want to lose him and we don’t think we will but in football – you never know.”

It’s quite a confident response from the 47-year-old but also does provide some hope that a deal could be completed, before the window closes.

The money we would probably need in order to sign the player is likely to deter Jurgen Klopp and FSG though, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one.

You can watch Potter’s words on Caicedo via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ "We don't want to lose him" Brighton Head Coach Graham Potter responds to transfer rumours surrounding midfielder Moisés Caicedo 🔵pic.twitter.com/ooYoKQsdYo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2022

