“You can’t depend on him” – Ex-Red calls for Naby Keita to be sold to “get someone who’s not injured and who’s as good or better”

Liverpool seem to be on the hunt for a new midfielder in the final days of the transfer window but one fromer Red has called for the club to get rid of one midfielder as well – asking for Naby Keita to leave.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, John Aldridge said: “In an ideal world, for me personally, I’d like to sell him [Naby Keita] tomorrow and get some money in.

“You can’t depend on him, because whenever he gets a run in the team he only lasts four or five games. It’s always been the same and it’s not right.

READ MORE: Pundit highlights ’cause for concern’ following Liverpool’s 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield

“So that’s what every Liverpool fan would ideally like. Get some money back and go and get someone who’s not injured and who’s as good or better, and at the minute there’s plenty out there that will, in my opinion.”

It seems as though the club is struggling enough at the moment with our current options within the squad, with the Guinean being one of several injured players.

Regardless of what we have available, the boss has said that he would like to add another midfielder to his squad and so getting rid of one – makes little sense.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

There’s no doubting that our No.8 hasn’t quite hit the heights that we expected of him when he signed for the club from RB Leipzig and his fitness concerns have really hampered his progression.

WIth just one year remaining on the 27-year-old’s deal too, this could be a good time to try and cash in on the player.

However, with days left of this window and no new midfielder lined up – we’d be silly to let any of our current options leave yet.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!