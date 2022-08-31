(Image) Fan thinks they’ve spotted Carvalho brutally trolling Newcastle’s time-wasters with hilarious goal celebration

Fabio Carvalho will be a difficult name to forget for Liverpool fans for the rest of the week after he secured all three points for the hosts with an extra-time winner.

The Portuguese star will have further endeared himself to the fanbase if, as @Watch_LFC suspects, he was genuinely mocking our opponents’ incessant time wasting throughout the clash at Anfield with his goal celebration as he took to the turf.

It’s been a superb start to life for the former Fulham man in the famous red shirt in yet another game where the performances of our youngest stars will have drawn the most attention.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @Watch_LFC):

Fabio Carvalho’s celebration included him pretending that he's injured/wasting time after he scored. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GWXRXijFc0 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 31, 2022