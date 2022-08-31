(Video) Carvalho saves Liverpool with huge, sensational winner deep in extra-time

There are few things that will endear a player to the Anfield crowd more than a winner deep in extra-time.

Fabio Carvalho was the man on every Liverpool fan’s lips at L4 as he hit true and hard with what was effectively the last touch of the game to secure all three points against Newcastle.

The Portuguese youngster found himself with a chance at glory in the dying stages of the game, latching on to a loose ball from close range to thump an effort in the net via the crossbar.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

