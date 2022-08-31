(Video) Elliott sends Newcastle star for the Echo with delicious turn

Harvey Elliott had one Newcastle star clutching at air after playing a pivotal role in a flowing team move that carved Newcastle open in the first-half of action.

The teenage starlet received a short pass near the centre-circle before conducting a sharp turn to free himself up to release the ball higher up the pitch.

With the Merseysiders 1-0 down once again, it’s frustrating to see the 19-year-old being the shining light in this Reds outfit whilst so many senior options struggle.

Harvey Elliott is sensational pic.twitter.com/iFsR6Rpc9g — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) August 31, 2022