(Video) Firmino bags one of the coolest first-time finishes fans will have seen from the Brazilian

Posted by
(Video) Firmino bags one of the coolest first-time finishes fans will have seen from the Brazilian

Bobby Firmino came to Liverpool’s rescue in the second-half of action at Anfield to help restore hope in the possibility of the Reds taking home all three points for the second time in a row this season.

The Brazilian international added another goal to his tally of five goal contributions (all racked up against Bournemouth) with a crisp, first-time finish

It leaves the hosts with less than half an hour to find a win after a dismal start to the tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top