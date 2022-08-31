(Video) Firmino bags one of the coolest first-time finishes fans will have seen from the Brazilian

Bobby Firmino came to Liverpool’s rescue in the second-half of action at Anfield to help restore hope in the possibility of the Reds taking home all three points for the second time in a row this season.

The Brazilian international added another goal to his tally of five goal contributions (all racked up against Bournemouth) with a crisp, first-time finish

It leaves the hosts with less than half an hour to find a win after a dismal start to the tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Roberto Firmino pulls Liverpool level with a cooly-taken finish! ❄️ That could be a vital goal in the context of the Reds' season. Look what it means to Jürgen Klopp! pic.twitter.com/qvCdqqHnSZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022