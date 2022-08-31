(Video) YouTube sensation Jake Paul sends Liverpool x-rated message as Newcastle take first blood

Jake Paul urged Liverpool to ‘get the momentum from last week’ in a clip shared on his personal Twitter account after pointing out the Reds’ win streak against Newcastle United.

The visitors took first blood at Anfield via new signing Alexander Isak with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to replicate their world-class performance against Bournemouth at the prior weekend.

Hopefully the German tactician will have a trick or two up his sleeve to help fulfill the YouTube star’s wishes and secure us a second league win of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @jakepaul:

Come on Liverpool @LFC Let’s turn this momentum around

and make it 27 wins in a row against NewCastle pic.twitter.com/GfELnYm8q2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 31, 2022