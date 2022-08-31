Dominic King says ‘Liverpool knew’ Tchouameni was Real Madrid-bound well before summer transfer window opened

News that Liverpool knew Aurelien Tchouameni was destined for Spanish capital will undoubtedly enrage certain sections of the club’s online fanbase.

The update around the Frenchman was shared on Twitter by Dominic King in response to Jurgen Klopp’s apparent reference to the now Real Madrid midfield in the embargoed section of his pre-match presser.

Jurgen Klopp earlier: 'Do I need a midfielder? A 10th midfielder! I'm not sure, but we were going for a midfielder (earlier this summer) who decided to go to another club, which can happen.'

That player was Aurélien Tchouaméni; Liverpool knew in April he was going to Real Madrid — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 30, 2022

The Merseysiders missed out on the highly-rated holding midfielder, who had expressed the Bernabeu was his preferred destination of the two, and have since failed to acquire a quality alternative 22-year-old.

Liverpool missing out on top additions is hardly something to worry about – particularly given that the recruitment team have always had a long list of other possible avenues to explore instead.

Strangely for many, however, another prospect has yet to rear its head after a move for Tchouameni and an enquiry for Jude Bellingham didn’t yield positive results.

There’s the argument to be made that we’re best waiting it out for our top targets and, indeed, we’re expected to be in with a real chance of convincing the England international to move to Anfield next summer.

However, that logic will do little to appease the easily frustrated, reactionary contingent of supporters online who feel that our short-term concerns aren’t being appropriately addressed.

