(Video) Klopp apoplectic on the touchline as Newcastle blatantly time wasting in first-half at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp was apoplectic in his technical area in response to constant time wasting from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side at L4.

That being said, it remains frankly inexcusable that the Reds have failed to make their presence felt at Anfield once again after a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth gave hope of the club having turned over a new leaf with their performances.

With a lack of proper options on the bench to call upon, however, it remains unclear, at the time of writing, how the German will turn things around.

